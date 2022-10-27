You can’t pet the dog in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride, but you can make him bark

This has to be one of the game's cutest Easter eggs so far.

Players have discovered an Easter egg in Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride seasonal mode involving a portrait of a cute dog.

As reported by Dexerto, popular dog-spotting Twitter account Can You Pet the Dog? shared a video of a player emoting at a portrait of a dog in the interior castle section of Eichenwalde’s castle. Waving hello at the dog prompts a single bark while saying thank you causes the dog to return a celebratory growl. It’s not clear whether there are other possible interactions with other emotes. In the responses underneath the video, the official Overwatch account commented, “Our devs programmed him to be the best boy.”

In Overwatch 2's Wrath of the Bride event, using various voice lines in front of a dog portrait will cause the painting to respond in different ways. pic.twitter.com/8jLjNtEeHX — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) October 26, 2022

One player expressed their surprise that this wasn’t an achievement, considering there are a wide variety of challenges that players can complete to earn battle pass XP, Halloween cosmetics, and more. Another called it the best part of the event.

During Halloween Terror, which runs until Nov. 8, players can complete the new Wrath of the Bride PvE horde mode alongside the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode. There are also plenty of Halloween-themed cosmetics available, including new legendary skins for Kiriko and Junker Queen and a variety of weapon charms, voice lines, and other goodies that can be obtained through seasonal challenges.

The fanfare around Halloween Terror, which is Overwatch 2’s first seasonal event, has been muted somewhat by players’ response to in-store bundles they believe are exorbitantly overpriced and the inability to earn the new skins during the course of the event.