XQc gives viewers a first look at Overwatch 2’s new game mode, Push

Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2019 today. And while the sequel’s focus is definitely on PvE, story missions, and hero customization, a new PvP game mode may refresh its multiplayer scene.

Former Overwatch pro Félix “xQc” Lengyel, along with other BlizzCon 2019 attendees, got a first look at Overwatch 2’s new game mode, Push—and it looks amazing.

xQc plays Overwatch 2’s new game mode, Push Clip of xQcOW Playing Overwatch – Clipped by AndyDandyz

“This looks really sharp, actually,” xQc said. “So [the robot] stops entirely when he’s contested, instead of going slower based on how many people there are on it.”

Push is a symmetrical map type that pits teams against each other with the objective of taking control of a robot in the center. Players compete in a tug of war-like battle to push the robot as far onto the enemy’s side as possible.

After snagging a win in his first attempt, which was played on a new map named Toronto, the Canadian streamer had some flattering things to say about Push.

“I think this game mode is the most dynamic out of all of them,” xQc said. “I feel like Overtime is easy to trigger… it’s kind of hardcore, you know?”

While fans haven’t gotten a release date for Overwatch 2 yet, further information may be unveiled during BlizzCon this weekend.