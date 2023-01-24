Will Overwatch 2 return to China?

Gamers in China have been left without some heavy-hitting titles after Blizzard failed to secure a NetEase extension, which leaves developers and fans out in the cold.

Blizzard attempted to extend a deal they’d previously had with NetEase but the request was denied, forcing the WoW creators to look elsewhere. The proposed deal was designed to only last six months, leading to NetEase calling it “commercially illogical.” NetEase is one of the biggest PC and mobile game providers in China, and previously had a 14-year deal with the Overwatch devs, allowing them to bring their titles to the Chinese market.

Now the deal has fallen through, several games won’t be available for Chinese gamers. But will Blizzard titles like Overwatch 2 be separated from China forever?

Is Overwatch 2 coming back to China?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s currently no agreement with any Chinese-based companies that’ll assist in the return of Overwatch 2. If Blizzard can somehow craft another deal with NetEase or a different company, the titles will make their way back onto the Chinese market.

Unfortunately, gamers in China will have to wait until a new deal is set up and agreed to. The failure to secure a deal has left OW2 players in limbo, as the title isn’t accessible in the country. Despite the gaming community having a few months’ warning about Blizzard’s removal from the region, it’s still left a giant hole in the Chinese esports community.

With Blizzard no longer in China, titles like Overwatch 2, WoW, Diablo, and Starcraft have been impacted. However, Blizzard’s mobile title, Diablo Immortal, hasn’t been impacted due to a different agreement with NetEase.

Either way, it could be a long wait before OW2 and WoW are back. There’s a massive hole in the Chinese market, and there’s a good chance it could be there awhile.