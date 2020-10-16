Boasting one of the most diverse and interesting casts of characters, Overwatch’s list of heroes has someone of any background or playstyle to enjoy or connect with.

Now at over 30 characters, Overwatch’s roster of heroes, scientists, oddities, and more began with a short list of personalities that were initially revealed during BlizzCon 2014.

Overwatch was revealed for the first time at that same BlizzCon with a cinematic trailer featuring Tracer, Winston, Reaper, and Widowmaker. Those four heroes were just a fraction of the original cast of characters.

Alongside the reveal of the game, Blizzard also revealed the initial 12 heroes.

Who were the original 12 Overwatch characters?

Tracer

Symmetra

Pharah

Hanzo

Reaper

Winston

Torbjörn

Bastion

Mercy

Widowmaker

Zenyatta

Reinhardt

It was from this list of heroes that Overwatch was born and expanded upon. When the game launched in 2016, there were 21 starting heroes. Now, the list keeps growing and the heroes get more powerful and interesting.

The list will grow even more in Overwatch 2, which is in development.