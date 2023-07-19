Blizzard Entertainment said on July 19 that Overwatch 2 will be the first of its games to get added to the Steam catalog, leaving fans wondering when they’ll be able to play the game on their favorite online library platform.

Since OW2‘s release in 2022, PC players had to download and install Blizzard’s platform Battle.net to play the game. But now, Blizzard has decided to “break the barriers” and make the game available on Steam, which is the No. 1 destination for PC games.

“It’s our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do,” Blizzard’s president Mike Ybarra said in an official statement. “While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we’ve heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2.”

Here’s when OW2 is coming to Steam.

When can I play Overwatch 2 on Steam?

You’ll be able to download OW2 on Steam for free starting on Aug. 10. The game already has a page on Steam, but there is almost nothing there aside from the description of OW2 and the system requirements, which are the same to play the game on Battle.net.

The Steam page is already live. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam

This attempt comes after engagement and player investment in OW2 registered a decline, according to Blizzard’s latest financial report.

On top of OW2’s addition to Steam, Blizzard plans to release Invasion, the “largest seasonal update” yet, on Aug. 10. The Invasion update will bring new PvE Story Missions, a new game mode, a new hero, and a new hero progression system to OW2.

After OW2 becomes available on Steam on Aug. 10, all you have to do is access the game’s page and download it for free to start playing.

