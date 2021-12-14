When does the 2021 Overwatch Winter Wonderland event start?

Many veteran Overwatch players have probably noticed a general lack of teasers ahead of the game’s regular holiday seasonal event that typically starts during the second week of December.

In years past, the Winter Wonderland event, which includes a plethora of Christmas-themed cosmetics and winter game modes, has started on the second Tuesday of the month. But this year, that won’t be the case, according to a post by a Blizzard community manager on the game’s forums yesterday.

“Because of unforeseen circumstances, we needed to push the start of the event back just a few days,” AndyB said. “Personal opinion, but the art team really sleighed it with this year’s Legendary skins.”

The post did not indicate exactly when the Winter Wonderland content will be coming to Overwatch, though “a few days” suggests that players likely won’t have to wait until next Tuesday, Dec. 21. Instead, we may be getting the start of the event later this week on Thursday, Dec. 16 or Friday, Dec. 17.

This will mark the first time that the Winter Wonderland event did not start on a Tuesday. Every other year, the event started on a Tuesday between Dec. 10 and Dec. 15. This will also likely mark the latest that the Winter Wonderland event has ever started.

The previous latest start time for the event was in 2020 when the event began on Tuesday, Dec. 15. That year, the event ended on Jan. 5, 2021. Because of this delay, players can likely expect the Winter festivities to also last longer than they ever have as well.

This article will be updated when an official start date is revealed for the 2021 Overwatch Winter Wonderland event.