When does Overwatch’s Halloween 2020 event start?

In-game events are one of the best ways to get into the holiday season. With Overwatch’s Summer Games out of the way, fans are already eager to find out more about the next surprise Blizzard has up its sleeve since the Halloween season is just around the corner.

Seeing the decorations and the vibe outside when you log into Overwatch is a fantastic feeling and the new skins make the occasion even more exciting. Past Halloween skins usually become available for purchase, while new ones hit the shop inside thematic loot boxes.

Related: Best Halloween skins to unlock in Overwatch

Blizzard also introduces new or old game modes as part of the celebration, which further increases the game’s replayability by a nice margin.

When does Overwatch’s Halloween event 2020 kick off?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Though the hype levels for this event have started increasing already, Blizzard hasn’t released any information regarding the event’s dates. Considering the developer hasn’t skipped a year, fans are almost sure that we’ll also have a Halloween event this year, but its starting date remains a mystery for now.

We can still try to guess the time period when the Overwatch Halloween event will hit the live servers, however, since the developer has been quite precise with its timelines over the past few years.

Event Start date Overwatch Halloween event 2016 Oct. 11, 2016 (Tuesday) Overwatch Halloween event 2017 Oct. 10, 2017 (Tuesday) Overwatch Halloween event 2018 Oct. 9, 2018 (Tuesday) Overwatch Halloween event 2019 Oct. 15, 2019 (Tuesday)

Based on previous events, it looks like Blizzard tends to release the Halloween event during the second or third Tuesday of October. While the first week of October is a bit divided since it starts on a Thursday, expecting the Halloween event to hit the live servers on Oct. 6 or Oct. 13 would be reasonable.

Any technical difficulties on Blizzard’s part could potentially push the event toward Oct. 20, but anything later than that date would be uncharacteristic for the developer.

We’ll be updating this article as more information becomes available regarding the 2020 Overwatch Halloween event. You can also keep an eye on Overwatch’s Twitter page to be one of the first people to know when the event actually kicks off.