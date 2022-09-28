Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.

All good things must come to an end, though, and Overwatch is no exception. As Blizzard prepares to launch Overwatch 2 on Oct. 4, it will be sunsetting the first game at the same time. This means that players will no longer be able to play the first game or buy any of its cosmetics. If you’re interested in making a few last-minute purchases or playing a final round of 6v6, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s when the first Overwatch will go down permanently.

What time do Overwatch‘s servers shut down?

According to a Blizzard blog post, the first Overwatch‘s servers will be shut down permanently at approximately 11am CT on Monday, Oct. 3. The development team plans to allow for about 27 hours between the closure of Overwatch and the launch of Overwatch 2, which is scheduled to occur worldwide at 2pm CT on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

This means that Sunday, Oct. 2 is your last full day to play Overwatch. If you want to play a few rounds of Competitive at your old rank, buy any existing cosmetics during the Last Chance event or simply savor the chaos of six-vs-six gameplay, Oct. 2 will be your final day to do it. After that, the servers will be closed, and your cosmetics and currency will migrate forward to Overwatch 2. You won’t lose anything when the first Overwatch shuts down except for the ability to play it—your account information will remain intact.