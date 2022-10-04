Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.

Don’t worry, you won’t lose your hard-earned credits from the original Overwatch.

Instead, all of these credits will get transferred over to the new game as legacy credits. Legacy credits differ from the new Overwatch coins because they can only be used to purchase certain items in the game.

Gone are the days of saving loot boxes to all open at once or of hoping you will finally get that coveted witch Mercy skin in a box during the Halloween event.

Overwatch 2, like many other FPS games, is more fun when you can customize your characters. And from skins and sprays to emotes and voice lines, there is a lot to choose from. If you’ve already built up your skin collection, don’t panic, because you will still have access to all of your old cosmetics once the game makes the leap to Overwatch 2.

You’ll also have a plethora of new cosmetics to choose from, including all-new customization options like weapon charms, name cards, and player titles.

Related: All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2, explained

If you missed your window to hop on the original servers to buy as many skins from the anniversary event as possible, that is okay too, because all of these cosmetics will still be available for purchase in the new game.

This is where Overwatch legacy credits come in.

Legacy credits can be used to purchase a selection of cosmetics that are deemed “core launch cosmetics.” This includes basic skins for several heroes, including the newest additions to the Overwatch family: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. So the standard two legendary, one epic, and four rare skins available outside of special events can all be purchased with your legacy credits. You can also, of course, purchase them with the new coins.

What you can not purchase with legacy credits is any special store or promotional items, including hero bundles and special offers like the Watchpoint Pack. You can also not purchase any special event skins, like skins from the past Lunar New Year or Halloween events, though during the first few seasons of Overwatch 2 these skins may pop up in your shop.

There is also no way to convert your legacy credits into coins, so unfortunately there is a limit to what you can use them for in Overwatch 2 now.