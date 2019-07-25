Voting now open for Overwatch League’s 2019 MVP award

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

It’s time to cast your vote for which Overwatch League pro was the most valuable player in 2019.

The Overwatch League revealed this year’s MVP award last month. General managers for each of the league’s 20 teams then nominated five players for the title, but now it’s up to fans to choose who will take home the award. Fan votes count towards 25 percent of the final vote and will be combined with votes from coaches, general managers, broadcast talent, and press at the end of the ballot period.

Overwatch League on Twitter The finalists for the #OWLMVP presented by @TMobile are set! Who will get your vote between @sinatraa, @super_OW, @Twilight_OW, @JJANU_ow, and @guxue5? Learn more: https://t.co/Y78Te3ZoXs https://t.co/HefU2Lw2nJ

Below are the five candidates for the 2019 MVP award.

Jay “Sinatraa” Won—San Francisco Shock

Matthew “super” DeLisi—San Francisco Shock

Lee “Twilight” Ju-seok—Vancouver Titans

Choi “Jjanu” Hyun-woo—Vancouver Titans

Qiulin “Guxue” Xu—Hangzhou Spark

Voting opened today and will close when the league’s fourth and final stage wraps up on Aug. 25. Fans can cast their ballot for their favorite candidates by posting a tweet and either tagging the player’s Twitter handle or including their name with the #OWLMVP hashtag.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the candidates, the Overwatch League broadcast will run “MVP Checkpoints,” or video profiles for each of the five players and their stats, every week of stage four beginning with week one, which kicks off today with the match between the Houston Outlaws and the Paris Eternal at 6pm CT.