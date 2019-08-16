This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Vancouver Titans has acquired main tank Hwang “TiZi” Jang-hyeon, the organization announced today. TiZi is a former player on Overwatch Contenders Korea team RunAway. This is also the first signing or major team adjustment Vancouver has announced during the Overwatch League season.

TiZi rejoins the Overwatch League after spending a few seasons in the Overwatch Contenders circuit. He was previously a substitute main tank for the London Spitfire during the inaugural season of the league.

After being dropped from London, TiZi joined New York Excelsior’s Overwatch Contenders academy team XL2 Academy. He then moved to Guangzhou Academy in early 2018 before migrating to Chicken Contendies, another North American Contenders team. Chicken Contendies rebranded to GRUNTo Esports and then to Third Impact for this current season of Contenders. TiZi was their main tank until this signing by the Titans.

TiZi’s signing isn’t a very shocking update for fans of the Vancouver Titans. Rumors of his signing started circulating as early as July and his history with the Titans roster is substantial. Nearly the entire current roster of the Vancouver Titans came from Korean Contenders team RunAway. TiZi played main tank for RunAway in multiple tournaments and season four of APEX alongside current Vancouver players Kim “Haksal” Hyo-jong and Choi “JJANU” Hyeon-woo.

The Vancouver Titans are ranked first in the league standings and are guaranteed the first seed in the season playoffs, which begin on Aug. 30. While the Titans’ tweet implies that TiZi could be present for their playoff run, it does note that his inclusion is “pending visa approval.”

Vancouver’s next match is at the Los Angeles Valiant Kit Kat Rivalry Weekend where they’ll face the San Francisco Shock on Aug. 24.