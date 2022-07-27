Vancouver Titans picks up flex DPS k1ng 

A familiar face to North American Overwatch Contenders fans will be joining the Vancouver Titans for the latter half of the Overwatch League season as the team hunts for its first win.

Flex DPS Rene “k1ng” Rangel will join the Titans, according to an announcement by the team. His signing comes days after the team dropped DPS Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen, who had been part of Vancouver’s roster off and on for several years.

K1ng is one of the most well-known names in the current North American Contenders circuit and has played for various teams since 2016. In the past few years, he’s had short stints on teams like Odyssey, Bobby Wasabi, and Solaris. Most recently, he’s played for WISP as well as Maryville Esports in the collegiate scene.

The king of contenders makes his OWL debut 👑



Join us in welcoming @k1ng_ow as our new flex DPS 🌲 #ForceOfNature | #OWL2022 pic.twitter.com/peYXQFdO8x — Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) July 27, 2022

Vancouver will now be rolling into battle with k1ng, Luka “Aspire” Rolovic, and Chris “Mirror” Trinh, who also pulls double duty as a tank when necessary.

K1ng’s acquisition is part of the Titans’ ongoing restructuring throughout the 2022 Overwatch League season. With a 0-12 record thus far, changes have been necessary. Other than sHockWave’s drop, Vancouver also let both of its coaches go and picked up former Los Angeles Gladiators coach David “DPei” Pei last month.

Luckily, the team will have some time to mesh with its new DPS since the Overwatch League is on a short summer break. Vancouver’s next match will be against the Toronto Defiant on Aug. 12 at 5pm CT.