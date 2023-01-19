Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place

Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?

Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,” but just how far into the future is it exactly? One Redditor thinks they have it figured out.

On OW2’s Paraíso map, Reddit user John_is_a_fool found a poster for Lúcio’s Club Sinestesia, which is a location on the map itself. But what’s most interesting is the date on the poster, which reads “Friday, May 14.”

Knowing that the Overwatch timeline of the games takes place sometime in the 2070s, John_is_a_fool took it upon themself to search up the calendars for each year in that time period. Interestingly enough, the only year in that decade where May 14 falls on a Friday is 2077.

The year 2077 would’ve been innocuous enough if not for another recent high-profile video game, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, which features the one and only Keanu as Johnny Silverhand.

This means that in a parallel universe somewhere, Overwatch heroes and the world of Cyberpunk could potentially exist together. A partnership between the games that would feature Cyberpunk-themed skins in OW2 would be awesome. The season one battle pass already had some, but it still would be cool to see Soldier: 76 team up with the same actor who plays Neo in The Matrix.

Just imagine a 2077 world that crosses Overwatch with Cyberpunk. Is it really that farfetched? Well, yes, but it doesn’t hurt to dream.