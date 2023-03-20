This Overwatch 2 tip will help frustrated support players who keep getting killed by flankers

Dealing with flanking and diving DPS that focus all of their energy on killing one healer can be a nightmare when solo queuing on the competitive ladder. It’s one of the most infuriating parts of playing a support character in Overwatch 2.

All too frequently, DPS players and tanks on a team will be fixated on what’s directly in front of them or what’s in the enemy’s backlines, and they don’t think about the support heroes that they’re leaving behind.

Spamming their hotkey to request healing, players often don’t even realize where their support teammates are on the map. But that doesn’t stop the complaints. One player recently expressed their disappointment in teammates who don’t take the time to turn around and check on their Zenyatta or Ana player that’s constantly being harassed by a Sombra, Tracer, or Genji.

But some other players on Reddit came to the rescue with a helpful tidbit that just might do the trick. Assuming a hero swap isn’t in your wheelhouse, and perhaps you have some teammates who might not be in voice chat, using the “I need healing” hotkey as a healer can grab your teammates’ attention.

Though some players believe the command can only be heard by healers, it can in fact be heard by other nearby teammates, and can even be heard as just a call for help instead of just a call for healing.

While it’s not guaranteed to make your teammates turn around, if you’re getting repeatedly flanked and ganked, one would hope that any teammate interested in winning some games would turn to give a little bit of help to their backline after enough cries for help. So next time you have a Sombra main on your team that always seems to be off doing their own thing, shoot them a message in team chat and don’t be afraid to hit the hotkey to call for assistance.