This Overwatch 2 skin concept could easily be Lifeweaver’s next Legendary cosmetic

It's too perfect for Blizzard not to add it.

Overwatch 2’s newest support hero Lifeweaver hasn’t been in the game for more than a week, but fans are already looking for opportunities to make art of the handsome Thai tree hugger.

As the newest hero in the game, Lifeweaver has a relatively limited number of in-game cosmetics. One OW2 fan, however, looked to scheme about what the team at Blizzard could eventually bring to the game.

After watching Lifeweaver’s origin story, Reddit user Teharu came up with a skin that depicted Lifeweaver in the suit he wore in the Vishkar labs as he discovered Biolight, which he uses in-game to heal his allies via the Healing Blossom ability.

The video shows Lifeweaver wearing a white jacket with dark blue trim and a fancy pink tie that he wears over a lighter-colored shirt. The fan-made skin concept shows Lifeweaver wearing black pants and shoes that look like they’d be standard attire for the type of lab setting the character was in as well.

Though the look is something that’s in line with Lifeweaver’s origin story, it’s unique because of how it contrasts Lifeweaver’s standard looks. In his default skin, Lifeweaver is wearing some traditional Thai garb, making the lab coat and tie a drastic shift from his other skins where he’s shoeless with an exposed upper chest.

While the skin isn’t in the game, its close ties to Lifeweaver’s story as told by Blizzard means it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Blizzard could conceivably bring the skin to life in the game through an Archive event or something similar.