This Overwatch 2 play perfectly sums up how chaotic the game can be for new players

There's just way too much going on at one time.

Overwatch 2 is one of the more fast-paced PvP titles in gaming, and with a ton of heroes that have a wide array of abilities, things can get a bit chaotic even for the most experienced of players.

However, one player today shared a highlight video that shows just how wildly overstimulating the game can truly be with a scene with a plethora of ultimates and what felt like a million bodies in a confined space.

The highlight shows Ramattra‘s point-of-view from an alley on Kings Row in what is likely a no-limits game or Total Mayhem because of how many tank players are involved. In the scene, you can clearly see at least six different Ultimates go off within a 10-second period.

The Ramattra player pops his ultimate and that’s followed by the enemy team using Graviton Surge and Dragonstrike, but the Ramattra’s Lucio uses his Sound Barrier. Following the Graviton Surge, a teammate of Ramattra who is playing Reinhardt uses Earthshatter. Finally, the play ends with the enemy Ashe player calling B.O.B. out just as the highlight ends.

The head-spinning play is enough to make someone wish that they were just sent back to the spawn room to recollect their thoughts, and perhaps their vision as well considering how bright and dysfunctional the screen appeared. Players in the comment section of this video posted to Reddit speculate that this is from a Total Mayhem game considering how many Ultimates were ready for use all at once, and it certainly would be a strong reason to avoid the zany arcade gamemode.

