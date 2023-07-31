This Overwatch 2 meme perfectly explains why DPS heroes get nerfed

DPS players in Overwatch 2 have started to unite in opposition to powerful heroes getting nerfed because of unfair stigmas. And yesterday, one content creator shared a meme that explains exactly why some heroes get a bad reputation even when they’re balanced.

OW2 creator Stylosa posted an image on Twitter yesterday that displayed the general perception of heroes like Ashe, Sojourn, and Soldier: 76 at times when they were a powerful mainstay in the meta. The meme included descriptions for each of them by themselves at times when they were exceptional in the game’s meta.

While the descriptions were complimentary, they all made sure to mention that the hero was “powerful” yet “balanced.” On the right side of the meme, each hero is paired with Mercy, whose Caduceus Staff can boost the damage of friendly heroes by 30 percent.

DO NOT show this to the Overwatch 2 Mercy Mafia THEY WILL FIND YOU 😂😂😂



(Tbf that launch sojo was totally broken without blue beam lmao) pic.twitter.com/Jv8gX1L4RL — Stylosa (@Stylosa) July 30, 2023

The right side of the meme calls each hero “OP,” directly implying that by pairing any of these heroes with Mercy, they go from being balanced to overpowered. The suggestion here is that the DPS heroes getting buffed isn’t the issue with Overwatch 2 balance. The real issue is how powerful heroes can be in conjunction with the enormous damage boost that Mercy provides.

Related: Overwatch players complain of one hero dominating the game with latest buffs

In the Twitter post, Stylosa told his followers to not show the meme to “the Overwatch 2 Mercy Mafia” because “they will find you.” Mercy has consistently been one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch for its entire history, with many players almost exclusively playing the angelic hero since the game’s release in 2016.

As is often the case with popular heroes, Mercy has a base of fans that are loud on social media and regularly make their voices heard anytime she receives negative attention or nerfs. So if you’re looking to have fun with a meme like this one, just make sure you know your audience—or else you might end up in over your head.

About the author