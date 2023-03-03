This fan-made One Punch Man Overwatch 2 skin may actually be better than Blizzard’s creation

The One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 worlds are colliding to give birth to the sequel’s first crossover event, and many fans of both licenses are very eager to play.

The event will arrive next on March 7 and will introduce several skins from One Punch Man to the game, including the anime’s main protagonist, Saitama, who will transform Doomfist.

Kiriko was revealed as the first hero to get a skin from the anime, however. The support will be transformed into Tatsumaki, a popular character from One Punch Man.

One Overwatch fan decided another character suited best her concept, however. They drew a fanart of Sigma as Tatsumaki, and the community response was overwhelmingly positive on social media. The fanart’s Reddit thread has received thousands of upvotes within a few hours.

“He’s beauty. He’s grace. He’ll throw a rock at your face,” read the highest-voted comment under the fanart. The amount of detailing made fans lose their minds over it.

“I’d sell a kidney for this,” one user wrote.

Sigma wasn’t chosen for Tatsumaki’s skin by chance. He looks smashing in the One Punch Man character’s outfit, but the true reason is actually linked to the anime’s background.

His abilities are close to Tatsumaki’s in the anime. She has Psychokinesis as supernatural ability. She uses it to fly and levitate, similarly to Sigma.

Kiriko is the one receiving Tatsumaki’s skin in Overwatch 2, however, alongside Saitama as Doomfist. It’s unlikely more of them will be revealed for the upcoming event.

They’ll come alongside other exclusive cosmetic items, such as Victory Poses and Namecards. The crossover event will kick off on March 7 and will last roughly a month. After that date, players might not have another chance to get those skins again in the future.