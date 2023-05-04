The worst Overwatch 2 fan hero concept ever actually has an OP ultimate

The game needs a character that is anything but a hero.

Overwatch 2 fans are some of the most creative in gaming. Their concept artwork and hero designs almost never fail to turn heads, but one idea that has floated around this week might just be the most humorously outlandish idea yet.

As is often the case, this comedic gem started with a thread on Reddit on May 3 when one user suggested the title needs to have a hero that is “just a dude.” Most of Overwatch’s lore is filled with heroes with extraordinary abilities often chalked up to sci-fi-level technology or a character’s connection to something spiritual.

People like Cassidy, Reaper, and Widowmaker were somewhat normal people at one point, but they have been altered in various ways to make them superhuman. This fan believes the player base needs a hero “we can all relate to and see ourselves in.”

And boy, did the Overwatch community come through for them.

Creating one of the most spectacularly underwhelming hero concepts in the history of video games Darkhex78 on Reddit produced “Dave.” Complete with a handgun he has never learned how to use, Dave’s ability kit is exactly what you’d expect from a normal guy just trying to survive in a world filled with armed superhumans.

With abilities like “Don’t want to die,” which increases his movement speed when in danger. Dave can “Dive,” “Cower,” and that’s about it—until it’s time for his ultimate.

Though everything about this 100-health hero is supremely futile, his ultimate ability “HELP ME!” is genuinely something that could turn a game in his team’s favor—if Dave himself wasn’t so useless.

After activating his ultimate, Dave lets out a cry for help, which immediately forces all dead allies to respawn with a massive speed bonus as they head out of their spawn location. The idea behind it is all the respawning heroes are hoping to save Dave’s life.

While it’s not necessarily the most overpowered ultimate, in the right circumstances the ability could sway a match. For instance, if Dave popped his ultimate while his team was attempting to make a last-ditch effort to prevent a team from capping a point, the team’s stall could turn into a full-fledged re-engagement.

Don’t expect to see Dave as Overwatch 2’s next hero, but given how silly and hilarious he is, it would be a shame if no one took this basic concept and turned it into a more thoroughly drawn-out design, complete with artwork and branding.

After all, doesn’t everyone want to see themselves in Overwatch?