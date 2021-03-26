Opening up an Overwatch loot box is a thrilling experience because you never know what’s going to pop out of the game’s long list of customizations.

Just one part of Overwatch’s huge list of customization options is victory poses, which are a great way to express yourself after a W as you stand next to your team in triumph.

This is also a great way for Blizzard to show off some of its colorful cast’s personality. Some heroes are more mundane and serious, like Soldier: 76, while Junkrat, for example, is a neverending source of hilarity.

Here are some of the best victory poses in Overwatch.

Ashe – Relaxing

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Brigitte – Sparkling Company

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va – Festive

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji – Over the Shoulder

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat – Nyah Nyah

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa – Puppy

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog – Tuckered Out

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma – Postulating

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer – Over the Shoulder

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker – Surveillance

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Winston – Beast

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Wrecking Ball – Nibbling

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta – Meditation

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

