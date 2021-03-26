Opening up an Overwatch loot box is a thrilling experience because you never know what’s going to pop out of the game’s long list of customizations.
Just one part of Overwatch’s huge list of customization options is victory poses, which are a great way to express yourself after a W as you stand next to your team in triumph.
This is also a great way for Blizzard to show off some of its colorful cast’s personality. Some heroes are more mundane and serious, like Soldier: 76, while Junkrat, for example, is a neverending source of hilarity.
Here are some of the best victory poses in Overwatch.
Ashe – Relaxing
Brigitte – Sparkling Company
D.Va – Festive
Genji – Over the Shoulder
Junkrat – Nyah Nyah
Orisa – Puppy
Roadhog – Tuckered Out
Sigma – Postulating
Tracer – Over the Shoulder
Widowmaker – Surveillance
Winston – Beast
Wrecking Ball – Nibbling
Zenyatta – Meditation
