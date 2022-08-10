Overwatch loot boxes will no longer be sold after Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event

The popular Overwatch Anniversary Remix event is back once again for its third iteration—but this will be the final opportunity for players to purchase loot boxes.

The Anniversary Remix event has become a fan favorite in the Overwatch community for its wide variety of various collectibles each year since 2020. Each year, players have been able to collect loot boxes filled with limited-time skins, emotes, and voice lines. Yet, the most important feature of the Anniversary Remix event has been the primary feature that allows players to replay limited-time game modes from other seasonal events.

This time, however, it was a bittersweet announcement when Blizzard revealed in the official announcement that the Anniversary Remix event would be the final moment for players to purchase loot boxes. Players will still be able to earn standard loot boxes through gameplay following the conclusion of the Anniversary Remix event.

Until then, the Anniversary Remix event will run from now until Aug. 30 where players can enjoy the final part of a trilogy series as the series transitions to Overwatch 2 in the coming month.

Instead of loot boxes, Overwatch 2 will introduce a battle pass model that will include basic and premium content.

Overwatch 2 is set to launch as a free-to-play title on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. There will be cross-platform play and it will enter an early access phase on Oct. 4, 2022.

For more information and news around Overwatch and the upcoming sequel, Overwatch 2, make sure to check out our dedicated section for the series. Additionally, check out our guide to better understand how the battle pass system will work in Overwatch 2.