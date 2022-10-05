The best Overwatch 2 controller settings

When you first start playing Overwatch 2, you’ll learn the ropes with default settings. These settings are usually set by the developer for the best experience, but you can always do better.

Considering each player has their own style, you can benefit from customizing your settings. Once your layout is optimized for your playstyle, you should start feeling more comfortable while playing Overwatch 2.

Personal preferences play a huge role when deciding on settings, and it isn’t easy to declare a certain set of settings as the best. It’s relatively easy to notice a clear trend in veteran players’ settings, however. Experienced players spend a decent chunk of time finetuning their settings. You can take a page out of their books to kick your journey off and adjust them later on to make them perfect for you.

Here are the best controller settings for Overwatch 2.

Horizontal Sensitivity : 42

: 42 Vertical Sensitivity : 42

: 42 Aim Assist Strength : 96 Even if you have the best aim, you’ll still want to turn on aim assist. Turning its strength up will allow you to take advantage of it more, and once you get a hang of it, you’ll be able to use it more efficiently.

: 96 Aim Assist Window Size : 70

: 70 Aim Assist Legacy Mode : Off

: Off Aim Assist Ease In : 20

: 20 Aim Smoothing : 0

: 0 Aim Ease In : 20 It’s usually quite easy to notice when the aim assist kicks in. You’ll feel a sudden shift in your aim and it may feel unnatural. Aim Ease In smoothens that transition, and you can increase it further if you’d like to get rid of that snappy feeling that happens when aim assist kicks in.

: 20 Invert Vertical Look : Off

: Off Invert Horizontal Look : Off

: Off Vibration : Off The vibration effect is usually used to enhance players’ gaming experience during intense in-game situations. It ends up being a distraction in competitive games, however. The vibration effect kicking in just when you’re trying to land a crucial shot can throw off your aim, causing you to miss. Keeping it off is the way to go for competitive play, but you can also give it a try whenever you’re playing PvE game modes.

: Off Switch Movement and Look Sticks : Off

: Off Legacy Sticks : Off

: Off Aim Technique: Linear Ramp

Best gyro settings in Overwatch 2

Gyro is only supported in Overwatch 2 on Nintendo Switch and controllers with motion sensors. Gyro settings tend to be highly up to personal preference. While most players will use the feature to only perform small adjustments while aiming, others may prefer maxing their gyro settings for a completely different aiming experience.