If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.

Even non-precision heroes can benefit from crosshair tweaks. If you’ve taken up Ramattra since he was released at the beginning of Overwatch 2’s second season, you might be wondering what adjustments you can make to your crosshair to make it easier to land his abilities in both Omnic Form and Nemesis Form. While no one crosshair is going to work for everyone, we’ve compiled a few great options that will give you a starting point to find your

Here are the best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Emongg’s crosshair

Screengrab via Emongg on YouTube and Image via Blizzard

Streamer and former professional Overwatch player Emongg shared his Ramattra crosshair settings shortly after the hero was released. His settings make the game’s default crosshair smaller and less visually striking on the screen, which he believes makes it easier to see the trajectory of Ramattra’s Void Accelerator projectiles.

Emongg’s Ramattra crosshair settings are as follows:

Show accuracy: Off

Color: Personal preference

Thickness: 1

Crosshair length: 8

Center gap: 9

Opacity: 80 percent

Outline opacity: 100

Dot size: 10

Dot opacity: 0 percent

cBoltz’s crosshair

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This crosshair, which gained some traction on TikTok, is supposedly best for those who want to track opposing players more accurately. Like Emongg’s crosshair, this one focuses on increasing the accuracy of Ramattra’s primary fire. Most of the tank’s other abilities are either melee or defensive, so a precision crosshair is less important when using them.

CBoltz’s crosshair settings are as follows:

Show accuracy: Off

Color: Light green

Thickness: 2

Crosshair length: 15

Center gap: 52

Opacity: 100 percent

Outline opacity: 20 percent

Dot size: 6

Dot opacity: 100 percent

Scale with resolution: On

SxdFrost’s crosshair

This crosshair is great for players who want to hit more headshots with Ramattra. Rather than making the crosshair less obtrusive, like Emongg’s settings do, SxdFrost’s settings make the crosshair glaringly obvious. Using the bright circle in the middle is the best way to line up your shots carefully, especially if you’re still new to the game.

SxdFrost’s crosshair settings are as follows: