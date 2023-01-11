If you want to take your Overwatch 2 play to the next level, crosshairs should be your best friends. While adjusting your crosshair won’t necessarily give you a clear-cut competitive advantage over your opponent, using shapes, colors, and outlines that work for you can help you line up your shots and abilities much more easily. This is particularly important for anyone who plays precision heroes like Ashe, Hanzo, and Widowmaker.
Even non-precision heroes can benefit from crosshair tweaks. If you’ve taken up Ramattra since he was released at the beginning of Overwatch 2’s second season, you might be wondering what adjustments you can make to your crosshair to make it easier to land his abilities in both Omnic Form and Nemesis Form. While no one crosshair is going to work for everyone, we’ve compiled a few great options that will give you a starting point to find your
Here are the best crosshairs for Ramattra in Overwatch 2.
Emongg’s crosshair
Streamer and former professional Overwatch player Emongg shared his Ramattra crosshair settings shortly after the hero was released. His settings make the game’s default crosshair smaller and less visually striking on the screen, which he believes makes it easier to see the trajectory of Ramattra’s Void Accelerator projectiles.
Emongg’s Ramattra crosshair settings are as follows:
- Show accuracy: Off
- Color: Personal preference
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair length: 8
- Center gap: 9
- Opacity: 80 percent
- Outline opacity: 100
- Dot size: 10
- Dot opacity: 0 percent
cBoltz’s crosshair
This crosshair, which gained some traction on TikTok, is supposedly best for those who want to track opposing players more accurately. Like Emongg’s crosshair, this one focuses on increasing the accuracy of Ramattra’s primary fire. Most of the tank’s other abilities are either melee or defensive, so a precision crosshair is less important when using them.
CBoltz’s crosshair settings are as follows:
- Show accuracy: Off
- Color: Light green
- Thickness: 2
- Crosshair length: 15
- Center gap: 52
- Opacity: 100 percent
- Outline opacity: 20 percent
- Dot size: 6
- Dot opacity: 100 percent
- Scale with resolution: On
SxdFrost’s crosshair
This crosshair is great for players who want to hit more headshots with Ramattra. Rather than making the crosshair less obtrusive, like Emongg’s settings do, SxdFrost’s settings make the crosshair glaringly obvious. Using the bright circle in the middle is the best way to line up your shots carefully, especially if you’re still new to the game.
SxdFrost’s crosshair settings are as follows:
- Show accuracy: Off
- Color: Cyan
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair length: 16
- Center gap: 11
- Opacity: 100 percent
- Outline opacity: 100 percent
- Dot size: 2
- Dot opacity: 0 percent
- Scale with resolution: On