Team Gigantti drops out of Overwatch Contenders

The European Contenders scene is down a giant. Team Gigantti has given up on the Overwatch Contenders Series and released its roster today.

“Team Gigantti will not be continuing with the Overwatch team going into the Contenders 2020 Season,” coach Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal said. “This might come as a surprise to many people, but given the state of finances in Tier 2, the near 6 month gap between the seasons and the low viewership, it shouldn’t be too shocking. The only way an EU Contenders team makes any return is by selling players to NA Academy teams or OWL.”

The team was a powerhouse in Overwatch’s European scene and consistently dominated the top spots in the competition. Gigantti won the European Contenders series in 2017 and 2018 and ranked second in 2019’s season two and 2018’s season one.

Gigantti also helped a plethora of players reach the Overwatch League. Key players from its 2017 Contenders squad ascended to the next level of competition. Jiri “LinkzR” Masalin was acquired by the Houston Outlaws, while Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni were signed by the Los Angeles Gladiators ahead of the inaugural season to make up the squad’s support duo.

The team’s 2018 Contenders run also paved the way for the promotion of some of its players. Petja “Masaa” Kantanen was signed to the Atlanta Reign for its first Overwatch League foray and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen made his way to the Paris Eternal and Los Angeles Gladiators.

Team Gigantti is sponsored by the Finnish electronics company, Gigantti. Sami Särkelä, Gigantti’s head of marketing, said that the company “will continue supporting and developing Finnish esports in new ways,” according to a translation by Team Finland’s 2019 community lead, Rockett.