Team Canada begins Overwatch World Cup journey with new GM and head coach

Team Canada has had a mixed bag of Overwatch World Cup results, placing as high as second place in 2017. But this year, the nation is coming in with a few changes to its committee.

The team is bringing on Vancouver Titans player manager Leena Ly-Matz as GM and adding former Atlanta Reign assistant coach Danny Mychakov as head coach, it announced today. The duo will be joined by Toronto Defiant content creator Fareeha Anderson as the country’s social lead.

Introducing your Team Canada Committee for the Overwatch World Cup 2023 🇨🇦



Head Coach 🧠 @Danny__OW

General Manager 👔 @irl_Chibi

Social Lead 📡 @AskFareeha



We're just getting started. Stay tuned for more announcements 😈 #OWWC2023 pic.twitter.com/GdmE3TcUBV — Team Canada OW 🇨🇦 (@TeamCanadaOW) February 15, 2023

Working for Canucks Sports & Entertainment for the past two years, Ly-Matz has served as operations services coordinator for both the Titans and the Call of Duty League’s Seattle Surge. In January, Ly-Matz added Titans player manager to her title.

Mychakov comes in as the most experienced committee member of the group despite not having a notably impressive résumé as a player or coach relative to the competition he’ll face from teams like the U.S. and U.K.

The 20-year-old served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Reign last year after being an analyst for the team the previous three years. Mychakov was also an analyst for Canada in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Canada placed third, but the following year, they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Three years ago, when Blizzard hosted the most recent World Cup, Team Canada was led by GM Justin “Jayne” Conroy, head coach Louis “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong, and community lead Nathan “KarQ” Chan.