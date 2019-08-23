Symmetra nerfed in Overwatch PTR update 1.40

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch Public Test Region (PTR) has a new update, and it includes changes to Bastion, Symmetra, and more.

Since the update, Bastion’s Self-repair ability does not consume resource when Bastion is at full health. Symmetra’s beam also received a nerf, with the width and DPS decreasing.

Here are the Overwatch PTR 1.40 update patch notes, according to Blizztrack.

Bastion

Self-repair doesn’t consume resource while Bastion is full health.

Bastion initiates .25 sec of recovery time when canceling Self-repair with weapon fire.

Symmetra

Beam width decreased from 0.3 meters to 0.15 meters

Beam DPS per level lowered from 65/130/195 to 60/120/180

Zarya

Beam width doesn’t with energy and is now 0.15.

Max Beam DPS lowered from 190 to 170

Sigma

Explosion damage decreased from 35 to 30

