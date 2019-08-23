Symmetra nerfed in Overwatch PTR update 1.40

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.
The Overwatch Public Test Region (PTR) has a new update, and it includes changes to Bastion, Symmetra, and more.
Since the update, Bastion’s Self-repair ability does not consume resource when Bastion is at full health. Symmetra’s beam also received a nerf, with the width and DPS decreasing.
Here are the Overwatch PTR 1.40 update patch notes, according to Blizztrack.
Bastion
- Self-repair doesn’t consume resource while Bastion is full health.
- Bastion initiates .25 sec of recovery time when canceling Self-repair with weapon fire.
Symmetra
- Beam width decreased from 0.3 meters to 0.15 meters
- Beam DPS per level lowered from 65/130/195 to 60/120/180
Zarya
- Beam width doesn’t with energy and is now 0.15.
- Max Beam DPS lowered from 190 to 170
Sigma
- Explosion damage decreased from 35 to 30
