Team Sweden announces roster shortlist for Overwatch World Cup 2019

The Overwatch World Cup is just a few months away, and Team France and Team China have already stepped up as the first contenders to reveal their top 12 players.

Team Sweden was quick to follow suit, though, keeping it short and sweet by revealing exactly two players for each role. Of the 12 players the team listed today, only seven will represent their home country during the Overwatch World Cup in November. Two players from Team Sweden’s 2018 lineup are returning to the list for this go-around: Simon “snillo” Ekström and Ludvig “Luddee” Håkansson.

Team Sweden Overwatch on Twitter Say “Hej hej” to our top 12 🇸🇪 #OWWC2019 🔜 And stay tuned for the announcement of our final 7 man roster!

Starting with hitscan DPS, Team Sweden has its eyes set on Philadelphia Fusion’s two-way player snillo, the first Overwatch League pro on the list, and “Rat” of Maryville University’s esports team. Angry Titans’ Erik “Erki” Nolander and Daniel “Dannedd“ Rosdahl of British Hurricane join the two on the list of considerations as flex DPS picks.

Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund of the Washington Justice is the first tank to appear in Team Sweden’s top 12, with “Slinki” following him in the role of main tank. The team is also looking to lock down LullSiSH’s tank duo Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd, another member of the Washington Justice, for the position of off-tank alongside San Francisco Shock’s Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson.

Next up for the support line, Team Sweden named Gustav “Gustav” Garpenståhl of Shu’s Money Crew EU and Luddee of Gladiators Legion as their choices in main supports. Andreas “Epzz” Vallvingskog and Jakob “bock1” Kleveland of Revival and British Hurricane, respectively, wrap up the lineup as the flex supports on the list.