The start and end dates for all Overwatch seasons

Overwatch hasn't run out of steam just yet.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch players have endured 26 competitive seasons over the course of the last five years, from season one in 2016 to season 26 in 2021. In that time period, 11 new heroes have been released, along with 20 new maps.

Each season in the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter lasts approximately two months but tends to vary on a season-to-season basis. Overwatch’s first season began on June 28, 2016, and ended on Aug. 17 that same year, while season 25 kicked off on Nov. 5, 2020, and finished on Jan. 7, 2021.

The next season, season 27, is expected to start on March 4. Not all seasons come with new heroes, maps, or updates to the game, but major changes often coincide with seasons. Season 21, for example, introduced hero bans to the game.

Here are the start and end dates for all Overwatch seasons.

SeasonStart dateEnd date
1June 28, 2016Aug. 18, 2016
2Sept. 2, 2016Nov. 24, 2016
3Dec. 1, 2016Feb. 21, 2017
4Feb. 28, 2017May 28, 2017
5June 1, 2017Aug. 28, 2017
6Sept. 1, 2017Oct. 28, 2017
7Nov. 1, 2017Dec. 29, 2017
8Jan. 2018Feb. 25, 2018
9Feb. 28, 2018April 28, 2018
10May 1, 2018July 1, 2018
11July 2, 2018Aug. 28, 2018
12Aug. 31, 2018Oct. 28, 2018
13Nov. 1, 2018Jan. 1, 2019
14Jan. 1, 2019March 1, 2019
15March 1, 2019May 1, 2019
16May 1, 2019June 30, 2019
17June 30, 2019Aug. 13, 2019
18Sept. 3, 2019Nov. 7, 2019
19Nov. 9, 2019Jan. 2, 2020
20Jan 2, 2020March 5, 2020
21March 5, 2020May 7, 2020
22May 7, 2020July 2, 2020
23July 2, 2020Sept. 3, 2020
24Sept. 3, 2020Nov. 5, 2020
25Nov. 5, 2020Jan. 7m 2021
26Jan. 7, 2021March 4, 2021
27March 4, 2021TBD