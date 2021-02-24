Overwatch players have endured 26 competitive seasons over the course of the last five years, from season one in 2016 to season 26 in 2021. In that time period, 11 new heroes have been released, along with 20 new maps.

Each season in the team-based multiplayer first-person shooter lasts approximately two months but tends to vary on a season-to-season basis. Overwatch’s first season began on June 28, 2016, and ended on Aug. 17 that same year, while season 25 kicked off on Nov. 5, 2020, and finished on Jan. 7, 2021.

The next season, season 27, is expected to start on March 4. Not all seasons come with new heroes, maps, or updates to the game, but major changes often coincide with seasons. Season 21, for example, introduced hero bans to the game.

Here are the start and end dates for all Overwatch seasons.