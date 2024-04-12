All new skins in the Overwatch 2 season 10 battle pass

Overwatch 2’s season 10 will introduce a new damage hero, Venture, along with a new mode and map, but let’s be honest: it’s all about the new skins, baby.

Several of the skins in the battle pass are themed around the Mirrorwatch event, which imagines the world where heroes from Overwatch and villains from Talon swapped sides and uniforms. This makes for some fun crossovers.

Here’s all we know so far about the new skins in Overwatch 2 season 10’s battle pass.

Overwatch 2 season 10 battle pass skins

Here’s the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venture is coming for free, so they won’t be a part of the pass, but lots of new skins will be.

Here are all of the skins we know of so far. We will have the full, official list of the skins when OW2 season 10, Venture Forth, begins on April 16.

Talon Brigitte

Look out below! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

What if the bubbly healer Brigitte wasn’t so bubbly? Find out with this skin that imagines her as a rebellious Talon agent who joined the bad guys to get back at her father (we guess).

Symmetra

Very metal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

Symmetra’s got some grungy Junker Queen vibes going in this skin, sporting some piercings, a black and red haircut, and spiky armor.

Baptiste

Sign him up for the MCU. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

Baptiste looks like some kind of Marvel villain in this skin, sporting some scorpion-like armor and goggles.

Overwatch Widowmaker

This is an odd one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

Widowmaker is one of those heroes that’s hard to imagine as a hero, so this one is a lot of fun.

Overwatch Sombra

I like the skunk streak in her hair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

Another villain turned good, the Overwatch color scheme looks great on Sombra.

Overwatch Doomfist

He’s got a shield in the LTM. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: TBA

Shown off a lot in the trailer, Overwatch Doomfist is genuinely awesome and one of his coolest skins yet. He truly looks like he fits within the team with this outfit.

Vengeance Mercy (Season 10 Mythic)

Evil Mercy unlocked? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Battle pass tier: 80

Season 10’s biggest skin is Mercy reimagined if she were an evil angel who worked for Talon, and not a talented doctor who worked for Overwatch. There are multiple customization options including colors and masks.

Several other Mirrorwatch skins—such as Talon Reinhardt, Talon Tracer, Talon Sojourn, and Talon Ana—have been teased for the in-game shop in season 10.

