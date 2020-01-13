This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The playable piano in Overwatch’s Paris quickly became one of the most popular elements of the map since players were able to perform songs during skirmishes. But now, a fan has taken the ambient music to a new level by creating a program that plays MIDI files on the instrument.

The program’s functionality is reminiscent of an aimbot, but with flawless placement on piano keys rather than on players’ crit spots. The creator chose Rimsky Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebees” to demonstrate his work.

Made a little program to play midi files on the Paris piano r/Overwatch: Subreddit for all things Overwatch™, the team-based shooter from Blizzard Entertainment.

The footage shows the program delivering a seemingly perfect rendition of the famous song, including its fast-paced notes and speedy octave changes. It also changes the mouse input, allowing for the fast clicks needed to replicate the piece.

The creator opted not to share the program because it only works with “a particular setup” of in-game sensitivity and resolution and its code is still “very scuffed.” He gave a quick rundown of his steps for tech-savvy players looking to replicate the program.

Players speculated that the program would be detected by Blizzard’s anti-cheat measures. “Anything which manipulates user input has a chance of being detected as a cheat, especially mouse input,” a user said.

Paris made its way to the live servers last February, but the buzz about its playable piano still runs strong nearly a year after its launch. Last week, two players stole the spotlight on Daniel “Dafran” Francesca’s stream by performing a rendition of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.”