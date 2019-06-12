Shanghai Dragons part ways with GuardiaN

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Just one week into stage three of the Overwatch League, Shanghai Dragons have parted ways with flex tank Jo “GuardiaN” Jun-Hwan.

“Today we part ways with @GuardiaN_1998,” the team said. “He has been a great teammate and friend, and we thank him for his hard work and being a part of our #Breakthrough this season. The Shanghai Dragons wish him all the best for the future.”

Shanghai Dragons on Twitter Today we part ways with @GuardiaN_1998. He has been a great teammate and friend, and we thank him for his hard work and being a part of our #Breakthrough this season. The Shanghai Dragons wish him all the best for the future.

GuardiaN joined Shanghai Dragons during the break between seasons one and two of the Overwatch League in October when the team redesigned its roster from a primarily Chinese lineup to a Korean one. The flex tank saw little time on stage for season two, however, with a total of two maps in stage one under his belt.

Related: Which team should you root for in the Overwatch League?

The flex tank first began competing in professional Overwatch in 2017, making his debut in season two of Overwatch Apex on ROX Orcas. Prior to his time in the Overwatch League, GuardiaN played for Toronto Esports in seasons one and two of the 2018 North American Overwatch Contenders division, after which he notoriously bought himself out of his own contract with the Toronto-based team.

The Overwatch League returns for the second week of stage three tomorrow with the match between Houston Outlaws and the reigning stage champions San Francisco Shock at 6pm CT.