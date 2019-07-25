Seoul Dynasty part ways with Munchkin

With hours on the clock before the Overwatch League returns for stage four, the Seoul Dynasty have parted ways with DPS Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom. Munchkin had previously been moved to the team’s inactive roster going into the season’s fourth and final quarter.

Munchkin has been with the Seoul Dynasty since the team’s creation in 2017, but the DPS player’s appearances on stage have since dropped off with the start of season two. Just last week, the Seoul Dynasty moved Munchkin to the team’s inactive roster as part of a mutual decision between the two parties. In a 2017 interview, the DPS player revealed his struggles with tenosynovitis, a painful swelling of the hand and wrist tendons, so many fans speculated the player’s break was due to the injury.

Munchkin later revealed that his departure from the team was not due to his wrist injury, but was instead due to other personal reasons. Furthermore, the player quelled any speculation of retirement, saying he intended to join a team for the 2020 season.

“Team and I mutually agreed to part our ways due to my personal reasons. (It’s not because of my wrist.) I’ll be working hard to join a different team for the next season,” Munchkin wrote.

Stage four of the Overwatch League kicks off today with the match between the Houston Outlaws and the Paris Eternal at 6pm CT. The Seoul Dynasty play their first match of the stage against the San Francisco Shock tomorrow at 9:30pm CT.