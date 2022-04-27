Self-described ‘Hanzo god’ Seagull runs into Widowmaker legend ANS seconds into OW2 beta match

Overwatch streamer and former pro player Brandon “Seagull” Larned learned not to test fate against one of the game’s all-time great snipers just seconds into one of his first games in the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

Upon loading into an Escort match on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, Seagull recognized an opponent on the opposite side in Lee “ANS” Seon-chang. ANS is one of the game’s best hitscan DPS players and “one of the best Widowmaker players in the world,” according to Seagull.

Seagull told his chat not to worry, though, since ANS would be going up against “an absolute Hanzo god” in himself. But as the pre-match countdown approached zero, Seagull asked his chat and perhaps himself “will [ANS] headshot me in three seconds?”

Yes, yes he will. Within three seconds of asking the question, although technically five seconds since the match officially started, ANS knocked a leaping Seagull Hanzo out of the sky with a headshot as he was falling off his high spot. Seagull cuts off the replay early, but you can follow ANS’ crosshair as it rises up toward the Hanzo jumping out of the Watchpoint: Gibraltar attacker spawn.

ANS’ reputation as one of the best Widowmaker players in the world is well earned. His play on Widowmaker and other hitscan DPS heroes helped propel the San Francisco Shock to a 2020 Overwatch League championship. After retiring to pursue a brief VALORANT career in 2021, ANS returned to OWL in time for the Shock’s 2021 playoff push before joining the L.A. Gladiators prior to the upcoming season.