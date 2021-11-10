Sean Miller named new head of Overwatch League, Jon Spector steps back from VP role

A new look at the top of OWL.

The Overwatch League is set to enter a monumental fifth season and the leadership roles are getting a shake-up.

Senior business operations manager Sean Miller will take on the head role in the OWL for 2022. VP Jon Spector is stepping back from the OWL specifically, taking on the commercial leader position for Overwatch.

In his announcement tweet, Miller expressed his hopes to make “the 2022 season on [Overwatch 2] the most epic one yet.” Prior to stepping back, Spector announced in September as Overwatch esports VP that the 2022 OWL season would begin in April and several league sources confirmed to Dot Esports that the season would begin “on an early build of Overwatch 2.”

Spector joined Blizzard in 2017 as a director for the Overwatch League and took on the vice president role at the beginning of 2020.

Earlier this year, Miller sat down with Dot Esports to discuss the at-the-time upcoming 2021 season, which also started in April. During that interview, he discussed the potential for Western players to travel to Hawaii to play against Eastern teams in case teams couldn’t play offline, which ended up happening for the 2021 OWL playoffs.

We’re now in the middle of the OWL offseason, with almost two months to go until the Jan. 3, 2022 deadline for all teams to have a minimum of five players signed to long-term contracts.