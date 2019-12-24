San Francisco Shock add ANS

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The San Francisco Shock gave their fans an early Christmas present by adding a new member to their championship squad. The team has signed Lee “ANS” Seon-chang, a DPS player who specializes in sniper heroes. Signing another DPS to the already damage-heavy Shock is a surprise, but his skills may come in handy if the Overwatch League meta changes again.

ANS, also known as Ansan Sniper, formerly played for BlossoM in Overwatch Contenders Korea. As both a player and a streamer, he’s built a reputation for hitting insanely accurate headshots on heroes like Widowmaker and Hanzo. The Shock even announced his acquisition with a highlight reel of his 20 best plays. He retired from professional Overwatch on Jan. 16, 2019, after spending more than a year with BlossoM.

San Francisco Shock on Twitter We aren’t trying to be AS GOOD as we were last year, we’re aiming to be even BETTER! Please welcome @ansansniper__ to the Shock Family See him in person at our home games next year: https://t.co/sNXXgPZDZL https://t.co/ax7kcepo7o

Overall, the San Francisco Shock have made very few changes to their roster during the offseason. After winning the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals, it’s likely they don’t want to fix what isn’t broken. Other than minor coaching changes, the Shock’s only change was releasing off-tank Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson, who was later picked up by the Toronto Defiant. This is the first new player added to the San Francisco Roster in the offseason.

Before the 2019 season began, the San Francisco Shock faced criticism for loading their roster with damage-dealers. As the season began, the team included four distinct DPS players: Overwatch League 2019 MVP Jay “Sinatraa” Won, Park “Architect” Min-ho, Kim “Rascal” Dong-jun, and Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo. The DPS lineup swapped according to map choices and Rascal even flexed to support, playing Baptiste. All four remain on the roster, making ANS the fifth DPS player on the San Francisco Shock.

The San Francisco Shock will face the Dallas Fuel on Feb. 9 to kick off their 2020 Overwatch League season.