Ramattra is Overwatch 2’s tankiest hero, and the numbers prove it

A player has found the definitive answer to who is the tankiest hero in Overwatch 2 by putting them all to the test against Bastion’s turret form.

In a Reddit thread dated Nov. 19, a player named Vortex432 displayed the total survival time of each tanky hero to Bastion’s damage. With his Turret form, he can deal up to 360 damage per second.

Junker Queen is the first tank hero to fall against Bastion, surviving just two seconds. But three other tanks are well above the rest of the pack.

Ramattra sits right at the top of the table, surviving almost 10 seconds against Bastion. Ramattra has 300 health in Open Queue (or 450 in Role Queue) and can deploy a shield that absorbs up to 1,000 damage.

What makes the difference, however, is his other abilities. His Nemesis form grants him 225 points of armor, and he can also block 75 percent damage for 0.2 seconds. It explains why he can survive that long compared to every other hero in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt is no longer the tankiest hero in the game, dethroned by Ramattra. He has the second-best survival time, however, with over five seconds, thanks to his tremendous health and shield.

Each tank has its own strengths and weaknesses. While heroes like Junker Queen and Doomfist have low survival times, they make up for it with aggressive abilities, mobility, or crowd control.

Overwatch 2’s upcoming tank, Mauga, isn’t featured on the list, but he likely wouldn’t be anywhere near as tanky as Ramattra because his abilities require him to deal damage to be effective.