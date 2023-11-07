When is the new tank hero Mauga coming to Overwatch 2?

Blizzard used their yearly convention to announce that the Talon assault tank Mauga will finally be joining Overwatch 2’s roster, after being teased to fans years ago. While players got a chance to try him out over the weekend, it won’t be long until he’s in the game permanently.

Blizzard unveiled Mauga at the BlizzCon opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, and to celebrate his arrival, developers let fans try him out for free all weekend long. With a pair of powerful chainguns that have complementary effects, Mauga looks to be one of the more explosive and offensive tanks in the game.

When is Mauga getting released in Overwatch 2?

Mauga will be added to the Overwatch 2 roster at the start of season eight on Tuesday, Dec. 5. This start time is based on the in-game timer on the Overwatch 2 battle pass page. While there isn’t a confirmed start time for the season, seasons typically begin around 1pm CT. Blizzard will likely make some sort of announcement about the season’s exact start time if something changes that makes the season start a little bit later in the afternoon.

Once the new season is live, players will be able to unlock Mauga immediately by purchasing the game’s premium battle pass. If you decide against buying the battle pass, you will have to wait to unlock Mauga by leveling through the free track of the battle pass instead.

With his pair of chainguns, Mauga is poised to be a berserker style tank, similar to Junker Queen. However, with weapons that can be used at medium-to-long range, he can also be used to help his teammates against aerial threats as well, like Echo and Pharah. The downside is that he doesn’t have any shielding abilities, like Sigma or Reinhardt.

Expect to see a lot of Mauga in quick play starting early in December, and a couple weeks after his release, he should be available in competitive modes. Blizzard typically locks new heroes from competitive for about two weeks to make sure that they don’t have any game-breaking bugs or balance issues.