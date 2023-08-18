Prime Gaming is once again helping Overwatch 2 players level up quicker for free

Twitch celebrated the recent launch of Overwatch 2 season six with a skin drop event that started last week. And now, Prime Gaming is in on the freebies once again as well with some battle pass XP for gamers who want a head start on getting the game’s newest slew of cosmetics.

Prime Gaming’s latest Overwatch 2 offering is giving players $10 worth of battle pass tiers for free simply by having Prime Gaming and claiming your prize. Prime Gaming’s five tier skips are available until Sept. 21, and with season six just having started a week ago, the reward will almost surely help a number of players get that much closer to unlocking the new Mythic Ana skin, as well as other notable premium battle pass cosmetics.

The move by Blizzard is yet another instance of it trying to really make sure that even the most casual of gamers can make their way through the battle pass. Typically, dedicated players can get through the 80 tiers of premium content in just a week or two. But for those of us who have taken some breaks from OW to play other games, like Baldur’s Gate 3 which was released earlier this month, a nice little boost is always appreciated.

To claim this reward, players just need to link their Prime Gaming and Battle.net accounts. Then, you can head to the official Prime Gaming website and search for Overwatch 2. On the Overwatch 2 page, you’ll be prompted to claim your battle pass tier skips. You may also see that the game has more Prime Gaming content to come that will be available as soon as two months from now.

