Paris Eternal’s Xzi temporarily returns to Korea due to severe neck pain

The DPS will return to play for the team after receiving treatment.

Paris Eternal DPS Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo has returned to his home country of South Korea to undergo treatment for severe neck pain, the Overwatch League team announced today. After receiving treatment, Xzi will return to play for the team once more.

“We inform you that our dear [Xzi] had to return to South Korea to treat severe neck pain,” the Eternal said. “Xzi wishes to return to the competition at the end of his treatment.”

Hello,



We inform you that our dear @xzi_ow had to return to South Korea to treat severe neck pain. Xzi wishes to return to the competition at the end of his treatment.



Let’s wish him a good recovery ❤️#FiatLux — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) April 12, 2020

Paris Eternal did not specify when the DPS player is expected to return to the team.

Xzi joined the Parisian team in October of 2019 ahead of the Overwatch League’s second season. Prior to his time with the Overwatch League team, he played under Contenders Korea team Element Mystic and helped his team win season one of 2019 Korean division.

Paris Eternal are currently ranked fourth in the Atlantic conference with a 5-3 record. Xzi did not play with the team yesterday during its match against Philadelphia Fusion, which Paris lost 2-3. Earlier in the month, the Parisian team said goodbye to flex support Damien “HyP” Souville, who announced his retirement from professional Overwatch, leaving substitute flex support Luis “Greyy” Perestrelo to play in his place.

Related: Overwatch to have unified weekly hero pool between OWL matches and in-game Competitive Play

The Overwatch League continues season three in its online format today at 3pm CT with the matchup between Houston Outlaws and Toronto Defiant. Fans can watch the action live from the Overwatch League’s YouTube channel.