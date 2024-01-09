Overwatch 2’s latest balance update is now live, bringing massive nerfs to Mauga and much-needed buffs to Illari as the game’s most recent heroes get some tweaks.

The Mauga changes, first teased last week, are an answer to many player complaints that the new hero was overtuned in an update before the holiday break, with some saying he was difficult to counter with another tank.

As part of today’s patch notes, Blizzard confirmed the Year of the Dragon will begin on Jan. 30.

“Mischief and Magic prop hunt game mode returns on the Lijiang Night Market map, with all new props for Rogue Kiriko to transform into that will make you look in every direction imaginable,” the notes said. “In addition, celebrate with your fan-favorite Lunar New Year Modes, including Capture the Flag and Bounty Hunter Blitz.”

Several other heroes also were changed, so here’s everything that was tweaked in OW2’s update on Jan. 9.

Overwatch 2 patch notes – Jan. 9 update

The big guy will still smile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mauga got hit hard in this update. His armor has been reverted to 200 with his health going back up to 300, making him a bit less survivable. Speaking of survivability, his Berserker overhealth conversion rate was also decreased from 60 to 50 percent and his lifesteal from Cardiac Overdrive was dropped from 70 to 60 percent, along with a cooldown increase from 10 to 12 seconds. In general, he should be a bit easier to deal with, especially for enemy tanks.

The ammo count of his massive chainguns was also nerfed, from 350 to 300, and his Cage Fight ultimate will no longer grant infinite ammo. So, across the board, Mauga has been seriously taken down a peg for the sake of balance.

Also teased last week was a much-needed buff to Illari. Her primary rifle charge is no longer paused by secondary fire, and her overall ammo was increased by two to 16. Her ultimate, meanwhile, will now fully refill her healing ability and reset overheated status.

Illari got a nice buff. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Other buffs in the update include an increase in projectile speed for Lifeweaver’s primary attack and a removal of the falloff damage penalty for Orisa’s primary attack. Other nerfs went to Roadhog’s healing (down to 450 from 500), and Ana’s Biotic Grenade effect duration to 3.0 seconds from 3.5.

To see the full list of patch notes, check them out on the Blizzard website.