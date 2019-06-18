Overwatch’s Replay tool is now available to all players

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

An anticipated Overwatch feature has just gone live with today’s game update.



All players will now have access to Replays. This new tool lets players watch any of their past 10 matches from any perspective they want, from first-person of themselves, allies, and enemies to third-person and top-down cameras.



Blizzard developed the Replay tool so that players can analyze their past matches carefully and find out what went wrong during that crucial payload play in Competitive, or from where that damn Reaper came from before he used his ultimate to wipe your team in Hanamura and win the match.



Players are able to access their Replays from their Player Profile. It’s a new tab on the top menu. The list of matches will show you the game mode, the map, the match duration, when you played it, and if you won or lost. You can select any of them and choose “View Replay” to launch the mode and start spectating everything.



Some of the coolest features in Overwatch’s replay mode is that players can slow down a play, pause it, and see information of all players at all times, as if they were spectating a live match. The top-down camera allows for a more strategic view of the battlefield through which the spectator can see how all players are moving around the area where the camera is focused on.



Overwatch’s replay mode is especially useful for competitive players and those looking to join a professional team for Contenders and Trials. This will let them review scrims and custom matches more carefully and in more detail than ever.



All players will have access to Replay mode in Overwatch starting today. It will likely show replays only for matches you play after today’s update, which means you might be unable to watch matches you played before that.



You can read more about replays at Blizzard’s website.