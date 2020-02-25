This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Mardi Gras is just around the corner and Ashe is ready to celebrate. From Feb. 25 to March 9, Overwatch players can earn an Epic skin for the sharpshooter and her trusty omnic butler during the Ashe Mardi Gras Challenge. Players will have to win nine games of Overwatch over a two-week period to unlock player icons, an exclusive spray, and the festive skin.

Ashe, a former socialite turned Deadlock Gang leader, is known for her dramatic flair and intricate outfits. The new Mardis Gras skin fits her aesthetic and features green, purple, and gold highlights throughout with the addition of a masquerade mask.

As dramatic as Ashe is, she’s once again overshadowed by her omnic butler, Bob. He gets a festive green vest, his own mask, and a huge beaded necklace to celebrate the occasion. We aren’t entirely sure how he earned those beads, but it was probably a good time.

The Ashe Mardi Gras Challenge fits the same pattern as other Overwatch standalone events. Players will have to win nine games to unlock the Epic skin. At three wins, players unlock two exclusive player icons to celebrate the holiday. Six wins will give players access to an exclusive Mardi Gras spray. Wins can be earned in Overwatch’s competitive mode, quick play mode, or any arcade mode. Custom game wins don’t apply.

Players can also earn additional exclusive sprays by watching Overwatch streamers on Twitch until March 9. Every two hours of viewership, up to six hours, will unlock more sprays of Ashe and Bob taking part in Mardi Gras festivities. Viewers must have their Twitch account connected to their Battle.net account to earn rewards. Watching any stream under the Overwatch game tag on Twitch will count toward the exclusive sprays.

Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge launches alongside the Experimental Mode, which allows players to test new game modes or balance changes put forth by the developer team. Wins in the Experimental Mode also count toward the Mardi Gras Challenge.

All of these new features launch today, Feb. 25.