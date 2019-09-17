Overwatch streamers to watch during Bastion’s Brick Challenge

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Build up rewards by supporting the Overwatch community this month during Bastion’s Brick Challenge. During the event, fans can earn a legendary Bastion skin by winning Overwatch games, but even more rewards can be earned by watching partnered streamers through Sept. 30.

For every Overwatch challenge, the game has partnered with popular streamers in the community to encourage fans to support the community. Fans can earn seven exclusive character sprays in Overwatch by watching any of the partnered streams from Sept. 17 to 30. These sprays show popular Overwatch heroes imagined as Lego figurines.

The latest round of partnered streamers includes a diverse set of Overwatch players, from a former Overwatch World Cup Team Thailand player to the winner of a Twitch Rivals tournament. Specific dates for partnered streamers are listed in the official announcement, but watching these streams at any point until Sept. 30 will unlock rewards.

Valkia Sept. 17 (1pm CT to 9pm CT) twitch.tv/valkia BrickinNick Sept. 18 (1pm CT to 7pm CT) twitch.tv/brickinnick Grant Sept. 19 (1am CT to 1pm CT) twitch.tv/granthinds Zondalol Sept. 20 (1am CT to 7am CT) twitch.tv/zondalol LeeTaeJun Sept. 21 twitch.tv/dlxowns45 WantedOW Sept. 22 (8am CT to 2pm CT) twitch.tv/wantedow Daniikills Sept. 23 (9pm CT to 12am CT) twitch.tv/daniikills Larihmage Sept. 24 (2pm CT to 8pm CT) twitch.tv/larihmage YongBongTang Sept. 25 twitch.tv/itopicy Drth7 Sept. 26 (11pm CT to 3am CT) twitch.tv/drth7 Ppatiphan Sept. 27 (8am CT to 10am CT) twitch.tv/ppatiphan T_Sven Sept. 28 (7am CT to 2pm CT) twitch.tv/t_sven Fenner Sept. 29 (8am CT to 8pm CT) twitch.tv/danielfenner Tyr0din Sept. 30 (10pm CT to 2am CT) twitch.tv/tyr0din

To earn in-game Overwatch rewards, your Blizzard account must be linked with your Twitch account. For every two hours of streams you watch, you’ll unlock exclusive sprays up to six hours of viewing time. This promotion lasts until Sept. 30.