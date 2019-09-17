Overwatch streamers to watch during Bastion’s Brick Challenge

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.
Build up rewards by supporting the Overwatch community this month during Bastion’s Brick Challenge. During the event, fans can earn a legendary Bastion skin by winning Overwatch games, but even more rewards can be earned by watching partnered streamers through Sept. 30.
For every Overwatch challenge, the game has partnered with popular streamers in the community to encourage fans to support the community. Fans can earn seven exclusive character sprays in Overwatch by watching any of the partnered streams from Sept. 17 to 30. These sprays show popular Overwatch heroes imagined as Lego figurines.
The latest round of partnered streamers includes a diverse set of Overwatch players, from a former Overwatch World Cup Team Thailand player to the winner of a Twitch Rivals tournament. Specific dates for partnered streamers are listed in the official announcement, but watching these streams at any point until Sept. 30 will unlock rewards.
|Valkia
|Sept. 17 (1pm CT to 9pm CT)
|twitch.tv/valkia
|BrickinNick
|Sept. 18 (1pm CT to 7pm CT)
|twitch.tv/brickinnick
|Grant
|Sept. 19 (1am CT to 1pm CT)
|twitch.tv/granthinds
|Zondalol
|Sept. 20 (1am CT to 7am CT)
|twitch.tv/zondalol
|LeeTaeJun
|Sept. 21
|twitch.tv/dlxowns45
|WantedOW
|Sept. 22 (8am CT to 2pm CT)
|twitch.tv/wantedow
|Daniikills
|Sept. 23 (9pm CT to 12am CT)
|twitch.tv/daniikills
|Larihmage
|Sept. 24 (2pm CT to 8pm CT)
|twitch.tv/larihmage
|YongBongTang
|Sept. 25
|twitch.tv/itopicy
|Drth7
|Sept. 26 (11pm CT to 3am CT)
|twitch.tv/drth7
|Ppatiphan
|Sept. 27 (8am CT to 10am CT)
|twitch.tv/ppatiphan
|T_Sven
|Sept. 28 (7am CT to 2pm CT)
|twitch.tv/t_sven
|Fenner
|Sept. 29 (8am CT to 8pm CT)
|twitch.tv/danielfenner
|Tyr0din
|Sept. 30 (10pm CT to 2am CT)
|twitch.tv/tyr0din
To earn in-game Overwatch rewards, your Blizzard account must be linked with your Twitch account. For every two hours of streams you watch, you’ll unlock exclusive sprays up to six hours of viewing time. This promotion lasts until Sept. 30.