Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 PvE delivery has been shaky, to say the least, but at least it’s arriving in one form or another. Overwatch 2’s “Invasion” story missions are almost here, and our kind Blizzard overlords are providing us with a glimpse of what’s to come.

Whether it’s able to compensate for the undelivered original PvE plans is another question entirely, and I suspect there’ll be complaints from the Overwatch community no matter what we end up seeing this week. We’ll be able to see a snippet of what’s to arrive on Aug. 10, and hopefully, it’ll keep us entertained for months.

The devs will be showing us details via a June 21 live stream and we’ll finally get to see what Blizzard has been cooking since they hyped PvE many moons ago.

How to watch the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Mission reveal

To view the spectacle that is Overwatch 2’s PvE reveal, all you have to do is head to the Overwatch 2 Twitch channel. This is where you’ll get to watch all the new modes and features Blizzard plans to introduce on Aug. 10. Not only will we be watching the Invasion story reveal, we’ll also feast our eyes upon the new co-op event, King’s Row. Fans will have the luxury of reveling in the “underworld” experience, with different enemies and objectives to enjoy.

Players will also get a sneak peek at the new PvP mode, Flashpoint. This mode will feature alongside push, hybrid, escort, and control game modes, and will hopefully, spice up the Overwatch 2 competitive experience.

With any luck, this will begin to make up for the catastrophic PvE disappointment which placed Overwatch developers firmly over the coals in recent weeks.

