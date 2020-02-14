Overwatch PTR update has lots of bug fixes, but no Mei nerf

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.
If you opened up your Blizzard launcher and got excited for an update to Overwatch’s PTR server, rein it back in—it’s full of bug fixes for Workshop mode and not much else.
The patch notes were posted on Reddit and the comments were immediately filled with players disappointed to not see any nerfs to Mei.
Mei, the ice queen herself, has been running rampant as a DPS hero in both pro matches and ladder play. The community is hoping to see a nerf to her in the coming days. But today isn’t that day.
In the first week of the Overwatch League’s third season, Mei was easily the most-picked DPS hero at 84.1 percent. The next most-picked DPS hero was McCree at just 43.4 percent.
It’s unknown if Blizzard is planning any substantial nerfs to Mei, so for now, Reddit and every other Overwatch community will have to deal with her massive ice walls and freeze gun for the time being.
The full list of Workshop bug fixes can be found below.
Bug fixes
Workshop
- Fixed a bug where disabling certain flow control actions (If, Else If, Else, etc.) could lead to incorrect execution and incorrect editor indention.
- Fixed a bug where an Else If block followed by an End would cause a rule to prematurely abort if the Else If condition were false.
- Fixed a bug where the Loop If Condition and Abort If Condition actions considered the value of the conditions from the beginning of the frame instead of their current value.
- Fixed a bug where the Chase Global Variable actions did not have access to contextual values (such as Event Player, Attacker, Victim, etc.).
- Fixed a bug where modifying a variable after chasing it would give the variable an incorrect value.
- Fixed a bug where modifying a single player variable after setting or modifying it as part of a multi-player variable change would give the variable an incorrect value.
- Fixed a bug where effects and beam effects that don’t reevaluate would wait until the end of the frame to evaluate their positions and radii rather than evaluating them immediately.
- Fixed a bug where the Total Elapsed Time value would be incorrect if used in a HUD action or in certain reevaluating actions.
- Fixed a bug where the Nearest Walkable Position value would be incorrect if used in a HUD action or in certain reevaluating actions.
- Fixed a bug where the Nearest Walkable Position value stopped working near the statue in Château Guillard.
- Fixed a bug where using the same Set Facing action multiple times in the same frame with different inputs would not work correctly.
- Fixed an editor crash caused by pasting subroutines into a slot outside of the default range.
- Fixed a bug where subroutines would stop executing upon encountering a disabled action.