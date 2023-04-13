Overwatch player finds better alternative to Lifeweaver’s default keybinds

Even after his release, players are trying to improve Lifeweaver's key bindings.

Following another new hero release in Overwatch 2, players have already gotten around to trying their hardest to make Lifeweaver even easier to learn and master. While his kit is a little complex, his base keybindings leave a lot to be desired.

Much like how people changed the keybindings for Sojourn after her release, a fan on Reddit made a Workshop code on April 11 to show off their updated keybindings for Lifeweaver and his kit.

Almost every ability was changed to a different keybinding, showing off a different and potentially easier way to play Lifeweaver, much to the enjoyment of the Overwatch 2 community.

The Workshop code for this improved Lifeweaver keybinding change is D4P5J.

If you put this code in, you’ll be able to go to the practice range in Overwatch 2 with these new keybindings.

For a rundown of all the changes, let’s start with Lifeweaver’s two primary fire abilities: Healing Blossom and Thorn Volley. Originally, players can swap through Lifeweaver’s two primary fires, much like how players can swap through Mercy’s staff and blaster. But this first change from the Workshop is making the heal a left-click fire and the volley a right-click fire.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This is similar to a change a lot of players did with Sojourn, where they swapped the two fires from left-click to right-click and vice versa. But considering you originally have to swap between the two fires using either the mouse wheel or the number keys, it is a nice quality-of-life change.

Next up, the Petal Platform is one of the most interesting aspects of Lifeweaver’s kit but is bound to the F key. Where the Workshop mod differs is it is now set to Shift. For a keybinding change like this, it’s much more related to player preference than the two primary fire changes.

As for Rejuvenating Dash, instead of Left Shift, it was changed to two jump presses. With this change, the dash works similarly to Hanzo’s double jump, both in distance and how it’s used. Life Grip stays the same, bound to E by default.

As the Reddit user said in their title for this post, the goal was to make Lifeweaver’s keybindings less awkward. If you feel as if that’s the case for you, make sure to try out this Workshop mod.

And maybe if enough players use it and talk about it, Blizzard has the chance to make the changes official.