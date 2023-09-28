Overwatch player discovers devastating lethal combo for Illari’s healing pylon

You can use that ability to do what now?

Overwatch 2 players have found what they believe is a bug in the game regarding the newest support hero—Illari—and her Healing Pylon ability that just might cost some players ranked points.

In a Reddit thread today, players reported that the Healing Pylon, when deployed underneath Illari or another hero, can give them a little bit of a boost, effectively allowing them to jump higher than normal, akin to what you might see from Baptiste’s Exo Boots.

Numerous players have already noted that Illari can use this in conjunction with her Outburst ability that launches her in the air, effectively giving her a massive jump that can clear some buildings in the game. However, where the boost is especially effective is when it can be used to help other heroes, like tanks, gain verticality that they otherwise lack.

In a post to Reddit, one player noted how this bug can be used in conjunction with Junker Queen’s Rampage Ultimate ability to essentially turn the berserker into a Winston-like dive tank coming from out of nowhere over tall walls and buildings.

This combo is reminiscent of what many players already do with Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform-Life Grip combo to slingshot less mobile tanks like Orisa and Reinhardt at enemies. While the Healing Pylon jump isn’t quite as effective (or intended), it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for the next time you see an Illari and Junker Queen on the enemy team.

