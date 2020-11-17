Blizzard posted the latest patch notes for Overwatch today, including the release of the new limited-time Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge.

Along with a few minor feature and character tuning updates, Blizzard is letting players earn a handful of rewards, such as a new Symmetra skin. The Marammat Symmetra skin is only winnable through the new challenge until the end of the month.

Additionally, the developers have added in the first season of a “No Limits” competitive mode that will allow players to climb a ranking later with no hero selection restrictions whatsoever.

While there weren’t too many significant changes made to heroes in today’s patch, it’s worth noting that none of the changes made in Overwatch’s experimental patch from last week were added to the game.

Here are the patch notes from today’s Overwatch update.

Hero changes

Baptiste

Amplification Matrix – Width increased from five meters to nine.

Lúcio