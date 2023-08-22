Overwatch League offers fresh new team-themed skins for one classic hero

Overwatch League team skins have largely existed just to display loyalty to a given franchise. There was never much variety to any given skin outside of the color scheme—until now.

Blizzard unveiled new OWL shop skins today for all of the league’s 18 teams that turn everyone’s favorite hammer-wielding tank into a prideful fanatic. That’s right, each team has its own custom color scheme for Reinhardt’s Epic-quality Prideful skin.

This marks the first time that Blizzard and the Overwatch League have created team-themed skins for every team that go beyond simply recoloring a default skin.

A new look for the most lion-hearted 🦁



Introducing the Prideful Reinhardt Team Skins, on sale now in the in-game shop! pic.twitter.com/lCpoGZ269V — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 22, 2023

The original Prideful skin was added to Overwatch 2 last year with a cream-colored base with green and gold accents, and it was temporarily available in the game’s shop. The skin was originally priced at 1,000 OW coins.

The new OWL-centric skins are offered for OWL Tokens instead and come as a part of a two-piece bundle for 300 Tokens. Each “Prideful” team bundle includes a Prideful Reinhardt skin with the team’s colorway as well as a golden weapon charm for the corresponding team. The bundles can be purchased through the Overwatch League tab in the in-game cosmetic shop.

OWL Tokens can be earned from watching live league broadcasts through a drops campaign on YouTube, but they can also be purchased for about $6 per 100 Tokens. This values the Prideful bundles at around $18.

