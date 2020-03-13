This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League’s postponed matches from March and April will be played live in an online format, the league announced today.

Blizzard recently canceled OWL homestand events through March and April due to concerns over the coronavirus. Those matches will instead be played online and the company expects matches to resume beginning March 21.

“We’re currently working on a revamped match schedule that will allow all teams around the world to begin competing in March while minimizing latency concerns,” Blizzard said. “We will structure the March and April matches with teams competing within three groups based on regional geography.”

Blizzard says a revised match schedule will be announced next week. All matches will be broadcast live on YouTube and then be found on demand.

“We plan to return to team-hosted homestand competitions in front of live audiences as soon as it is safe and logistically possible,” Blizzard said.

The league’s All-Star Weekend will be moved to after the 2020 season and the midseason tournament has been canceled.